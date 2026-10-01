DRDO CASDIC invites applications for 30 paid internships, check eligibility and schedule

How to apply?

Candidates have to fill in the prescribed application form and send a scanned copy by email to hrd.casdic@gov.in. Applications through hard copy will not be accepted.

The application must be accompanied by a reference or request letter from the candidate's college. Applicants must also submit self-attested copies of marksheets from all previous semesters, Aadhaar card and a brief biodata of less than 300 words highlighting their achievements. Candidates must provide the formula used for CGPA conversion where applicable.

The email subject line should mention the paid internship programme for 2026 along with the branch code for which the candidate is applying.