DRDO CASDIC invites applications for 30 paid internships, check eligibility and schedule

The Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC), a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for 30 paid internship positions for 2026. The six-month programme is open to eligible final-year BE/BTech and second-year MSc students.
CASDIC works on electronic warfare systems for the Indian Air Force. The internship will be based at CASDIC in Bengaluru and will run for six months.
How many internship positions are available?
The 30 positions are divided across three disciplines:
Electrical, Electronics and Communication, and Electronics and Telecommunication: 12
Computer Science and Information Technology: 13
Mechanical Engineering: 5
Selected interns will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. The stipend is subject to a minimum attendance of 15 working days at the laboratory each month and will be paid in two instalments, after three months and after completion of the six-month internship.
Who can apply?
The internship is open to students who meet the following requirements:
Final-year students pursuing BE/BTech in the relevant discipline
Second-year students pursuing MSc
BE/BTech applicants must have a minimum CGPA of 7.5 in all previous semesters
MSc applicants must have secured at least 70 per cent marks in the first-year examination
Applicants must be enrolled full-time in the relevant discipline at an AICTE or UGC-approved college or university
Candidates must be below 25 years of age
How to apply?
Candidates have to fill in the prescribed application form and send a scanned copy by email to hrd.casdic@gov.in. Applications through hard copy will not be accepted.
The application must be accompanied by a reference or request letter from the candidate's college. Applicants must also submit self-attested copies of marksheets from all previous semesters, Aadhaar card and a brief biodata of less than 300 words highlighting their achievements. Candidates must provide the formula used for CGPA conversion where applicable.
The email subject line should mention the paid internship programme for 2026 along with the branch code for which the candidate is applying.
What is the selection process?
Selection will be based on marks obtained in previous examinations. CASDIC may also conduct an online interview or interaction, if required. The advertisement states that selection will be entirely on merit. Selected candidates will receive information about joining procedures through the email ID provided in their application.
What is the internship schedule?
According to the DRDO notification, the last date to submit applications is October 11, 2026. Selected students are scheduled to be informed through the DRDO website or email by November 13, 2026. The internship is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026.
Students will receive a completion certificate only after completing the full six-month internship, including evaluation of project work, submission of the project report and other required formalities. Students who leave the programme before completing it will not receive a completion certificate or stipend.