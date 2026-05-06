DRDO: Application for paid internship for Engineering students open till May 15

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for its paid internship programme for engineering students for 2026. The internship will be conducted at the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Delhi, and the Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER), Haldwani.

According to the official notification, applications are open for a total of eight internship positions across multiple engineering disciplines. The last date to apply is May 15, 2026.

The internship programme is open to final-year BE/BTech students as well as postgraduate students pursuing ME/MTech during the 2026–27 academic session. Selected candidates will begin the internship from July 1, 2026, for a duration of six months.

Interns will receive a stipend of Rs 30,000, to be paid in two instalments of Rs 15,000 each after the completion of three months and six months respectively. DRDO has clarified that the stipend will be subject to a minimum attendance requirement of 15 working days per month.

DRDO Internship 2026: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering: DIPAS Delhi (2), DIBER Haldwani (1)

Computer Science Engineering: DIPAS Delhi (1)

Electronics Engineering: DIPAS Delhi (1), DIBER Haldwani (1)

Electrical Engineering: DIBER Haldwani (1)

The organisation stated that candidates who fail to complete the full six-month internship tenure will not receive an internship certificate.

To apply, students must submit a filled application form along with supporting documents to the official address of DIPAS in Timarpur, Delhi. Applicants are required to clearly mention “Application for Paid Internship with Discipline” on the envelope, specifying their engineering stream.

Selected candidates will also need to complete additional formalities before joining, including police verification and submission of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their college principal. The NOC must confirm that the institution permits the student to undertake the internship and fulfil attendance requirements.

The programme is intended to provide students with exposure to defence research, applied sciences, and technology development under one of India’s premier defence research organisations. Interns may be assigned to laboratories in either Delhi or Haldwani depending on organisational requirements and discipline allocation.

Students have been advised to visit the official DRDO website for detailed eligibility criteria, application formats, and submission guidelines.

Read the official notice here.