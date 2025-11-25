Draft syllabus for schools will be out in Dec: TN education minister after expert panel meet

CHENNAI: The high-level expert committee, headed by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, formed to revamp the school education curriculum held its first meeting on Monday.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister said the curriculum overhaul would be carried out in phases, with a few new schemes to be introduced for Classes 1 to 3 from the next academic year.

A draft curriculum will be released in December after consultations with various stakeholders, though it is to be decided for which classes, he added.

While the department had earlier said the revamped curriculum would be implemented in the 2027-28 academic year, the minister has now indicated that certain new initiatives will be rolled out for elementary classes starting next year. He said the redesigned curriculum would focus on the holistic development of children over the next decade.