Dr Sultan Ahmed Ismail relieved as TN State Curriculum Committee chairman

Announcing his departure through a social media post, Dr Sultan expressed gratitude to the previous administration and officials who had worked on the curriculum revision exercise. “I sincerely thank former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and the senior officials associated with the project for enabling the creation of a beautiful set of textbooks for Term-I for Classes I, II and III,” he said.

He further revealed that he had received an official communication from the newly formed government relieving him from the assignment. “I received an official call from the new Tamil Nadu government informing me that I am being relieved from this responsibility as a new committee is being constituted. I wish the new team all the very best and hope they continue the progressive approach that we initiated,” he added.