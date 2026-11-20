Dr ST Radhiga, Professor and Head of the Department of Medical Education and Curriculum Development, has been appointed in-charge Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.

An order issued by the university's Registrar (Full Additional Charge), Dr K Sivasangeetha, on November 12, states that Dr Radhiga will exercise the powers and perform the functions of the Vice-Chancellor under Section 10(8) of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Act, 1987, until the governing council makes further administrative arrangements.

The appointment follows the retirement of Dr S Pushkala, Professor of Immunology, on October 31. Dr Pushkala was part of the university's administrative committee and had been assigned responsibilities for its day-to-day functioning.

The university had written to the Secretary to the Governor on October 16 and November 5, informing the Lok Bhavan of Dr Pushkala's retirement and seeking guidance on the next steps. On November 12, the Secretary communicated the Governor and Chancellor's direction to appoint Dr Radhiga to the in-charge post.

The order does not specify a timeline for appointing a permanent Vice-Chancellor. The university's official website lists Dr Radhiga as Vice-Chancellor (in-charge).

The development comes as Tamil Nadu state universities continue to face vacancies in senior administrative positions. The state government has been making interim arrangements to ensure that universities function while the process of appointing permanent Vice-Chancellors remains unresolved.