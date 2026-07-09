Dr Shivaraj appointed new VC of Rajiv Gandhi University

Itanagar, July 9 (IANS): Renowned academician and retired Professor of Chemistry at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Shivaraj, on Thursday, assumed charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the premier Central University in Arunachal Pradesh.
A Lok Bhavan official said that soon after assuming office, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd), who is the Chief Rector of the university.
Congratulating Shivaraj on assuming leadership of the university, the Governor expressed confidence that under his stewardship, Rajiv Gandhi University would further strengthen its position as a centre of excellence in higher education, innovation, and knowledge creation.
Highlighting the unique academic and research opportunities available in Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor advised the Vice-Chancellor to encourage research focusing on the state’s rich biodiversity, indigenous traditions, natural resources, environmental conservation, and socio-economic development.
He said such research would not only contribute to academic advancement but also support sustainable development and informed policymaking in the region.
The Governor also stressed the need to accord greater emphasis to sports, wellness initiatives, community engagement, and extension activities so that students develop into responsible citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to society and nation-building.
During the interaction, Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) underscored the importance of professionalism, discipline, punctuality, and commitment to scholarly pursuits, saying these values must remain the defining characteristics of the institution.
He emphasised that a conducive environment for intellectual growth should be fostered through the active participation of faculty members, administrative personnel, researchers, and students alike.
The Governor further urged the university leadership to strengthen academic standards while promoting innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and research collaborations that would enhance the institution’s national and international profile.
Shivaraj assured the Chief Rector of his wholehearted commitment to strengthening academic excellence, promoting meaningful and socially relevant research, improving institutional governance, and fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and intellectually stimulating campus culture.
The Vice-Chancellor also said that he would build upon the university’s existing achievements and work closely with faculty members, students, staff, and other stakeholders to further elevate Rajiv Gandhi University as a leading centre of higher learning, innovation, and societal engagement in the Northeast.
Former Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof. S.K. Nayak and Registrar N.T. Rikam were also present during the meeting at Lok Bhavan.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.