Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School, Pune to Host 6th Convocation Ceremony on December 27

Pune: Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School, Pune will organise its 6th Convocation Ceremony on December 27, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the DPU Auditorium, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri, Pune. The ceremony marks a significant academic milestone, formally concluding the PGDM journey of the Class of 2023-25. This is to honour student's academic achievements, individual growth, and preparedness for a professional career, while reaffirming the Institute's dedication to academic excellence and ethical behaviour along with developing future business leaders who are responsible.

The ceremony will have as its Guest of Honour Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor of Bennett University. Dr. Singh has a long history of excellence as an academic and as a builder of institutions, and he will talk to the graduating class about leadership and innovation, and how the expectations of management professionals are changing. The Chief Guest for the graduation ceremony will be Mr. Ashish Vidyarthi, an award-winning actor and highly regarded public speaker, whose participation will provide inspiration and cultural richness to this special event.