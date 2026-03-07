6,009 students receive Dr BR Ambedkar Merit Awards in Tripura



Addressing the gathering, Minister Sudhangshu Das said that "the primary goal of this initiative is to encourage students and inspire merit development among them." He further added that Scheduled Caste students from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh who wish to pursue medical education receive Rs 4 lakh per year from the government, with a total support amounting to Rs 21.90 lakh.



The programme aims to motivate young students across the state to strive for academic excellence and build a brighter future through education.

Speaking to ANI, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das said, "Today we have given 6009 students the Dr BR Ambedkar merit award. This is our schedule program every academic year, we are organising such a program. The main target to organise this program is to motivate our student those who are studying in school level and who are securing 60% + marks."

"We are providing the Dr BR Ambedkar merit award, so this is simply motivating them and encouraging them in their academic career, and I hope by this program the students will get further motivation, they will be encouraged by this program, and our target is the same, I hope this is a best initiative organised by SC warfare department," he added.

