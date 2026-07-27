Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Remembrance Day: K Annamalai highlights STEM, youth innovation at Ignite India 2026

Eleven years after his passing, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's vision of a scientifically empowered and self-reliant India continues to inspire the nation's youth. On his remembrance day, students showcased innovative STEM projects while leaders, educators and members of Kalam's family gathered in Rameswaram to celebrate the former President's enduring legacy of science, education and nation-building.
Addressing the Ignite India 2026 event, organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, K Annamalai said Dr Kalam's philosophy of turning dreams into action remains a guiding force for young people aspiring to contribute to the country's development.
"Dr Kalam's philosophy of 'Dream; let those dreams turn into thoughts, thoughts turn into actions' is a guiding light for our youth. India's scientific development, self-confidence and the dreams of young people continue to lead our generations," Annamalai said.
Calling it a privilege to be in Rameswaram on the 11th remembrance day of the former President, Annamalai said he was delighted to witness the STEM projects presented by school students at the event.
"It was a privilege to share the stage with distinguished guests and an absolute delight to witness the brilliant STEM projects showcased by our young students," he said in a social media post after the event.
Reflecting on Dr Kalam's contributions to the country, Annamalai described him as "a phenomenal technologist and a visionary defence strategist" whose life remains "a masterclass in nation-building." He added that Dr Kalam's ultimate dream was a truly self-sustaining India and that empowering young people through science, technology and innovation was the way to realise that vision.
He also urged citizens to take collective responsibility for fulfilling Dr Kalam's dream of a developed India. The event brought together students, educators and distinguished guests to commemorate the life and ideals of the former President, whose emphasis on scientific temper, innovation and youth empowerment continues to shape educational initiatives across the country.
Fondly remembered as the 'People's President', Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as India's 11th President from 2002 to 2007. A renowned aerospace scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee, he remains one of the country's most influential voices on education, scientific research and inspiring young minds to dream big.