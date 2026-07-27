Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Remembrance Day: K Annamalai highlights STEM, youth innovation at Ignite India 2026

Eleven years after his passing, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's vision of a scientifically empowered and self-reliant India continues to inspire the nation's youth. On his remembrance day, students showcased innovative STEM projects while leaders, educators and members of Kalam's family gathered in Rameswaram to celebrate the former President's enduring legacy of science, education and nation-building.

Addressing the Ignite India 2026 event, organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, K Annamalai said Dr Kalam's philosophy of turning dreams into action remains a guiding force for young people aspiring to contribute to the country's development.

"Dr Kalam's philosophy of 'Dream; let those dreams turn into thoughts, thoughts turn into actions' is a guiding light for our youth. India's scientific development, self-confidence and the dreams of young people continue to lead our generations," Annamalai said.

Calling it a privilege to be in Rameswaram on the 11th remembrance day of the former President, Annamalai said he was delighted to witness the STEM projects presented by school students at the event.

"It was a privilege to share the stage with distinguished guests and an absolute delight to witness the brilliant STEM projects showcased by our young students," he said in a social media post after the event.