Delhi volleyball talent shines in DPVL phase 1 trials

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The phase 1 trials of the Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) concluded successfully on Sunday, witnessing an overwhelming response from aspiring volleyball players across the capital.

Despite challenging heatwave conditions in Delhi, young athletes turned up in large numbers, showcasing exceptional passion, determination, and commitment towards the sport.

The trials were attended by members of the Delhi Volleyball Association, including Kulbir Singh and Priyank Sharma, whose presence further motivated the players, said a release.

The trials served as an important step in identifying emerging volleyball talent from the grassroots level, with several promising players impressing the selectors through their performances.

The DPVL management expressed satisfaction with the quality of participation and reiterated its vision of creating a strong platform for nurturing future volleyball stars from Delhi.

To ensure a professional and transparent selection process, the league constituted an experienced selection committee that evaluated players across multiple parameters, including technical ability, fitness, game awareness, and on-court performance.

Adding further motivation to the event, Indian volleyball players Vineet Kumar and Prince Malik visited the trials venue and interacted with the participants, encouraging the young athletes and appreciating their dedication towards the game.

Former India Captain Vineet Kumar, known for his vast experience at the highest level of the sport, interacted with the young athletes during the trials.

"It is inspiring to see so many young players turning up with such dedication despite the extreme weather conditions. The energy and passion we witnessed today clearly show that Delhi has immense volleyball potential, and initiatives like DPVL can create a strong pathway for future stars," he said.

Prince Malik, who has represented the country at major competitions, also praised the initiatives and the spirit shown by the participants.

"The atmosphere at the trials was extremely positive and energetic. The players were giving their absolute best on court, and that is what Indian volleyball needs at the grassroots level. DPVL is creating a fantastic platform for upcoming talent," he said.

DPVL founders Neeti Rawat and Jasoda Gulliya expressed happiness over the tremendous response received during the opening phase of the trials and thanked the athletes, coaches, parents, and supporters for contributing towards the success of the event.

With the successful completion of Phase 1, the Delhi Pro Volleyball League now looks ahead to the upcoming phases of the trials as it continues its mission of strengthening the volleyball ecosystem in Delhi and providing aspiring athletes with a pathway towards professional opportunities in the sport.

(ANI)