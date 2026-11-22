New Delhi: The implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules is expected to create fresh demand for cybersecurity professionals and managed security services in India, as companies strengthen their systems to protect personal data, monitor security risks and respond to potential data breaches.

With the principal privacy, security and breach-notification obligations scheduled to come into effect from May 13, 2027, businesses are likely to step up investments in cybersecurity capabilities, including access monitoring, data protection, incident response and security operations centres (SOCs).

A white paper by K7 CyberSecurity, titled Turning DPDP Compliance into a Security-Led Capability, highlights that organisations will need to establish stronger monitoring systems and maintain evidence that their security safeguards are working effectively.

“Security controls, their current state, incident investigations and retrievable evidence become one operating chain,” the report stated, explaining how an integrated security approach can help organisations identify weaknesses, investigate incidents and demonstrate compliance.

The report pointed out that the DPDP framework requires companies to protect personal data across business applications, cloud services, devices, portals and third-party suppliers.

This could increase the need for skilled professionals who can manage security systems, monitor access, investigate suspicious activity and coordinate responses to incidents.

It also highlighted the role of managed SOC services, which can help organisations connect security information from different systems, investigate potential threats and maintain records required for audits and incident reporting.

“An Agentic SOC uses AI agents for bounded work: gather supporting events, correlate timelines, check stale control records, run approved response playbooks, document low-risk case closure and escalate decisions that need a person,” the white paper stated.

The report added that human teams must retain control over legal classification, regulatory communication and disruptive containment decisions.

The growing focus on third-party vendors could also create opportunities for cybersecurity service providers. Companies will need to ensure that suppliers handling personal data follow appropriate security safeguards, maintain records and report suspected incidents promptly.

The report also highlighted that outsourcing work does not transfer the Data Fiduciary's legal accountability.

Under Rule 6, organisations are required to establish safeguards covering encryption or masking, access controls, monitoring and review of access, continuity after a security compromise, specified data and log retention, processor security provisions in contracts, and the continued effectiveness of safeguards.

The framework also carries significant financial implications. The DPDP Act provides for maximum penalties of Rs 250 crore for failure to maintain reasonable security safeguards and Rs 200 crore for failure to meet breach-intimation obligations, subject to inquiry and the statutory process.

The report noted that affected individuals and the Data Protection Board must be informed without delay after a personal data breach, with an updated detailed report to the Board required within 72 hours of awareness, unless an extension is permitted.

K7's briefing says companies should move beyond relying only on security policies or dashboards and ensure that they can demonstrate whether safeguards were actually effective.

The requirements could encourage businesses to strengthen in-house cybersecurity teams or seek support from specialised service providers as they prepare for the May 2027 implementation.

