‘Double-engine govt committed to strengthening education’: Yogi inaugurates new model school in Lucknow

Emphasising the importance of education in shaping the future, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the “double-engine government” is continuously committed to strengthening education infrastructure and ensuring better opportunities for students, as he announced the inauguration of a new model secondary school building in Lucknow.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s vision for education and youth development. “The double-engine government is continuously committed to illuminating the young saplings with the light of education, giving new wings to their dreams, and building a bright future,” he wrote.

The newly inaugurated building of the model secondary school is equipped with modern facilities and has been constructed at a cost of ₹517 lakh. The inauguration took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, with the school located in the Jan Bhavan complex in Lucknow.

Adityanath said the initiative aligns with the government’s broader objective of strengthening education infrastructure in the state. He added that the new building would serve as a strong foundation for future opportunities and further reinforce the commitment to quality education. “This building will become a strong foundation for new possibilities of the future and will further strengthen the resolve for quality education,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 213 development projects worth ₹417 crore across Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Mohammadi.

He also distributed transferable and non-transferable land ownership rights documents to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh in Lakhimpur Kheri, stating that the government has fulfilled long-pending promises made to them decades ago.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said, “The land on which you settled decades ago, but did not receive ownership rights for, today you have obtained ownership of that land. I have come here to fulfil, on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, the unfulfilled promises made to you decades ago.”

He further announced the renaming of the locality, stating, “Not even one Miyan, but the name is Miyapur. Now it will no longer be Miyapur. Now it will be Ravindra Nagar.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that such initiatives reflect the government’s continued focus on development, infrastructure, and ensuring a better future through education.