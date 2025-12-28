DoPT launches new initiatives for maximum governance

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has launched five major initiatives on the Good Governance Day aimed at strengthening core governance processes, supporting key stakeholder groups and equipping civil servants to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving administrative landscape.

The MoS in the PMO said, “Good governance is not an abstract ideal but a daily administrative responsibility anchored in transparency, accountability and citizen-centric service delivery.”

Addressing officers and policymakers at a workshop on the Good Governance Day, observed on December 25, Singh said DoPT’s first initiative is a compendium of guidelines on reservation for ex-servicemen in central government, which consolidates all existing instructions into a single, updated and user-friendly reference.