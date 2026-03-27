Delhi Police opens doors to ex-Agniveers with quota, age relaxation

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): In a major step towards rehabilitating personnel trained under the Agnipath scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the recruitment of ex-Agniveers as Constable (Executive) (Male) with dedicated reservation and relaxations.

The MHA effected the change through an amendment to Rule 9 of the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980. The notification, published in the Gazette of India, overhauls the existing constable recruitment norms and formally brings ex-Agniveers within the eligibility framework.

Under the amended provisions, "20 per cent of vacancies or as may be decided by the Government from time to time should be reserved for ex- Agniveers", and "they will also be eligible for three years' age relaxation, with an additional five-year relaxation for candidates from the first batch of the scheme, along with exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)."

As per the notification, the ex-Agniveer quota will be in addition to existing reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, ex-servicemen, sportspersons, and compassionate appointments. A 10 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen continues, with sub-quotas for those with specialized commando experience.

Selected candidates will undergo a two-year probation period, and a reserve panel will remain valid for one year. The rules also empower the government to relax provisions in specific cases.

The post of Constable (Executive) (Male) remains classified as Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial, with a pay scale under Level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100).

The total number of posts stands at 42,451 (as of 2024), subject to variation based on operational requirements. Recruitment will continue to be conducted 100 per cent through direct recruitment, overseen by a board constituted by the Commissioner of Police.

The amendment has come into force from the date of its publication (March 27, 2026) in the Gazette of India.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) and (2) of section 147 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978 (Act No. 34 of 1978), the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, is pleased to make the following rules further to amend the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980. This rule may be called the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment)(Amendment), Rules, 2026. They shall come into force with effect from the date of their publication in the Central Gazette," reads the notification.

Candidates must meet standard eligibility criteria, including 10+2 educational qualification, prescribed physical and medical standards, and possession of a valid driving licence (with limited exemptions).

Officials said the decision will not only strengthen the Delhi Police but also ensure a structured transition for Ex-Agniveers into civilian employment. They also said that the move is aimed at absorbing trained ex-Agniveers into civilian policing roles, leveraging their skills and discipline while strengthening the Delhi Police force.