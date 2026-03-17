Don’t share info online: CBSE warns Class X, XII evaluators

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a warning to teachers involved in the evaluation of board exam results, advising them against sharing any misleading or factually incorrect information about the evaluation process.
The board reminded the evaluators that the process is confidential and that disclosing details is strictly prohibited.
According to the official notice, “It has come to the board’s attention that some individuals engaged in the evaluation of Class X and Class XII examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media. Many of these posts are misleading and factually incorrect, creating confusion and spreading rumours among stakeholders.”
The CBSE emphasised that the evaluation process is governed by strict protocols. Sharing experiences, opinions or incorrect information on public platforms violates professional conduct and may result in disciplinary action.
“The teachers are expected to maintain confidentiality and uphold the integrity of the examination system. All evaluators must conduct their duties with professionalism, dignity, and discretion,” the notice added.
The board also cautioned individuals not involved in the evaluation process against spreading misleading information. “It has been observed that some individuals, including those not directly involved in evaluation or engaged in digital assessment, are posting misleading content on social media. Such actions create unnecessary confusion and affect the credibility of the examination system,” CBSE stated.
The CBSE in its advisory stated that sharing false or misleading information related to CBSE examinations or evaluation on social media is prohibited.
Individuals cannot use the CBSE name, logo, or images of CBSE buildings to mislead the public and those found violating these rules may face legal action under applicable laws.
“Official updates and communications will be shared only through the CBSE’s authorised channels and website. The board expects all stakeholders to cooperate fully in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the examination system by avoiding the dissemination of unverified information on social media,” the CBSE further added.
‘Confidential’
Evaluation is confidential and that disclosing details is prohibited, CBSE warns
Sharing incorrect info violates professional conduct, the board says
Teachers are expected to uphold the integrity of the exam system, it reiterates
Advisory comes after certain individuals engaged in evaluation were found posting details online