Don't ignore student anger over MPSC irregularities: Shiv Sena UBT

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena condemned the state ministers for ignoring the agitating students and retreating into air-conditioned offices to interact with contractors. The editorial recalled the governance model under Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray during the Shiv Shahi era, where ministers were strictly instructed to step out, meet protestors face-to-face, and resolve public grievances on priority. In contrast, the current administration was described as acting like a passive, uncommunicative entity, completely detached from the concerns of the youth.