Don't ignore student anger over MPSC irregularities: Shiv Sena UBT

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS): Launching a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government over the controversy surrounding the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday warned the state leadership against ignoring the growing anger among competitive exam aspirants, saying student resentment could have serious political consequences if unchecked.
The Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece Saamana editorial referred to thousands of competitive exam aspirants taking to the streets in major cities, including Pune, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaginagar, and Amravati demanding the immediate removal of the MPSC's corrupt leadership, a thorough and impartial probe into the leak, and the enforcement of absolute transparency in competitive examinations.
The editorial slammed the systemic corruption within the commission, pointing out the leak during the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment exam. It alleged that government posts are being auctioned off for millions of rupees, effectively destroying the dreams of hard-working, honest aspirants.
Criticising the police response, the Thackeray camp stated that while petty actors are being rounded up, the masterminds, ringleaders, and politically connected patrons behind the racket remain free under government protection.
"Selling exam papers for millions of rupees shatters the dreams of hardworking students aspiring for government jobs. While small-time operatives have been targeted, students express anger that key orchestrators and high-level backers of the paper leak syndicate remain free," it noted.
Drawing a sharp parallel between political instability and institutional breakdown, the editorial asserted, "Those sitting in the commission leak exam papers, while those sitting in government leak political parties, MLAs, and corporators. Both are in the same business."
Protestors in Pune echoed this sentiment with posters asking: "Have you been seated in power only to break MLAs?" it asked.
Pointing out Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s dominant influence over the state’s political landscape over the past decade, the editorial held the top leadership directly accountable for failing to curb paper leaks that continue to ruin young careers.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena condemned the state ministers for ignoring the agitating students and retreating into air-conditioned offices to interact with contractors. The editorial recalled the governance model under Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray during the Shiv Shahi era, where ministers were strictly instructed to step out, meet protestors face-to-face, and resolve public grievances on priority. In contrast, the current administration was described as acting like a passive, uncommunicative entity, completely detached from the concerns of the youth.
The Thackeray camp demanded the immediate arrest of all perpetrators and masterminds involved in the paper leak scam. "A government born out of splits and defections can yield nothing but leaks. Do not play with fire. If the rising tide of student rage turns into a wildfire, this broken government will be completely reduced to ashes," it remarked.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.