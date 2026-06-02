'Don't forget your roots': Gujarat Dy CM tells UPSC achievers

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday urged newly selected UPSC Civil Services candidates from the state to remain grounded and connected to their roots even after entering the country's top administrative services, saying "public respect should grow alongside their professional success".
Addressing a felicitation ceremony organised for 35 candidates from Gujarat who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, Sanghavi congratulated the successful candidates and their families and reflected on the state's growing presence in the prestigious examination.
"There was a time when it was rare to find even one Gujarati name in the entire UPSC list, but today 35 candidates from Gujarat have cleared the examination," he said.
Sanghavi attributed the achievement to the long-term vision behind strengthening the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), stating that "special emphasis had been placed on the institution and necessary reforms introduced during the tenure of then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
He said the success of 35 candidates in a single year represented the highest number achieved by any institution run by a state government.
Calling on the successful candidates to remain humble throughout their careers, Sanghavi said, "No matter how much progress you make in life, never forget your roots. A person who remains connected to the ground will never face problems in life."
He urged them to work in a manner that preserves the affection and trust of the people even as their status and responsibilities increase.
The minister also encouraged the candidates to study administrative challenges in the sectors and government departments of their interest and to submit suggestions for practical solutions.
He assured them that the government would consider viable recommendations for implementation in the future.
Describing the training period and the subsequent one-year probation as the most important phase of an officer's career, Sanghavi said: "Real social challenges begin after academic studies are completed. Future officers must understand the circumstances of citizens at the grassroots level and work towards finding genuine solutions to their problems."
SPIPA Managing Director and Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department, Anju Sharma, welcomed the successful candidates as the administration's "new colleagues".
She said civil services should be viewed not as a means of attaining status but as an opportunity to serve citizens.
"Many people consider clearing the UPSC examination as the final goal of life, but it is not the end. It is a new beginning," Sharma said, adding that candidates would spend the next 30 to 35 years serving the nation and society.
She advised them to act as public servants rather than rulers or regulators and said Prime Minister Modi viewed civil servants as "builders of New India".
SPIPA Director General Harit Shukla said 348 candidates from the institute had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination so far.
He also announced plans to open another SPIPA centre in Gandhinagar with support from the state government.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.