Donald Trump holds Oval Office meeting on Venezuela amid questions on US strikes

Washington: President Donald Trump convened a high-level meeting at the White House to review the next steps on Venezuela, amid heightened scrutiny over the recent US military action against the suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean, CNN reported, citing sources.



According to CNN, key members of Trump's national security team -- including War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.

Dan Caine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller -- are expected to have attended the Oval Office meeting on Monday evening (local time).