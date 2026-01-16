Donald Trump asserts 'virtually no inflation' amid economic debate



The remarks come amid ongoing debates within the United States over trade policy, inflation trends and the broader impact of tariffs on consumers and global markets.



Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said his administration's tariff policy is the cornerstone of the "strongest and fastest economic turnaround" in the country's history, asserting that it has brought hundreds of billions of dollars into the United States Treasury and "helped curb inflation".



Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club after touring Ford Motor Company's historic River Rouge Complex, Trump said, "I am back in Michigan to report to you on the strongest and fastest economic turnaround in our country's history. Under our administration, growth is exploding, productivity is soaring, investment is booming, incomes are rising, inflation is defeated, and America is respected again. Just as I promised you, I've imposed a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign automobiles," adding that the move had transformed the domestic auto sector.