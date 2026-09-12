Yogi urges youth to read more at Gomti Book Festival 2026

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recalled his initial hesitation when the idea of organising a book festival in Lucknow was proposed, saying the initiative was eventually given the go-ahead to create a platform for young people, authors and publishers to exchange ideas.

"When Yuvraj Malik ji first proposed organising a book festival in Lucknow, I was initially unsure about the outcome. At that time, Awanish Awasthi was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary; he suggested that we should encourage the initiative. I agreed, stating that I was in favour of it and that it ought to happen," CM Yogi said while speaking at the fifth Gomti Book Festival at Lucknow University.



The Chief Minister said the organisers had explained that publishers and authors would participate in the festival, while local youth would get an opportunity to interact with writers, listen to their experiences and understand their stories.

"Yuvraj ji elaborated on the details, explaining that various publishers and authors would participate, local youth would gain a platform, and there would be an exchange of ideas—offering an opportunity to hear authors express themselves and to understand their stories. We gave the go-ahead to start," he said.



CM Yogi said the book festival was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of connecting India's ancient knowledge tradition with modern knowledge.