Kharge asks PM Modi to dismiss Pradhan, apologise to students over NEET row



He also said the draft Bill, which includes provisions for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishments, would be discussed in the Cabinet and efforts would be made to pass it in Parliament at the earliest.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi said.

The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with protests being held inside and outside the House.