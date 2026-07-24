Kharge asks PM Modi to dismiss Pradhan, apologise to students over NEET row

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his video message on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding that the Prime Minister make a statement in Parliament, dismiss Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and apologise to students protesting over the issue.
In a post shared on X, Kharge said that the Prime Minister should address Parliament instead of making a statement outside the House.
"When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!" Kharge said.
"@narendramodi ji, Before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system," he added.
Kharge's remarks came after PM Modi said that "more strict" action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.
Earlier, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also reiterated the demands of the opposition, central to which is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise," Gandhi posted on X
Earlier, in a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts."
He also said the draft Bill, which includes provisions for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishments, would be discussed in the Cabinet and efforts would be made to pass it in Parliament at the earliest.
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi said.
The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with protests being held inside and outside the House.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said its protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan's resignation, even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government on the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms.
In a post on X, CJP said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Protest will continue at Jantar Mantar till the resignation of Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan."
The CJP delegation is scheduled to meet Union Ministers at 12.30 PM on Friday at the Constitution Club of India to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms in the examination system.
Wangchuk ended his hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital after receiving the written assurance.
"The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing," Wangchuk said in a video message shared on X.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.