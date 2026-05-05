Domestic investors hit all-time high of 21 pc in Nifty 500

Mumbai: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have overtaken foreign peers in a significant shift in Indian equity market ownership, with their holdings in Nifty 500 companies touching a record 20.9 per cent in March 2026, a report has said.

As per Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) report, this marks the eighth consecutive quarter of rise in DII holdings, up 170 basis points year-on-year and 50 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

In contrast, foreign institutional investor holdings slipped to a fresh low of 17.1 per cent, down 180 basis points over the same period, it said.