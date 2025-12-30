ICRA expects domestic air traffic growth to be at 0-3% in FY26

New Delhi: India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to grow at a slower pace of 0-3 per cent in FY2026, sharply lower than the earlier projection of 4-6 per cent, due to multiple disruptions during the year, according to a report by ICRA.



The rating agency said the downward revision reflects a combination of operational, geopolitical and sentiment-related factors that impacted air travel demand. As per the report, domestic air passenger traffic growth during the first eight months of FY2026 (April-November 2025) stood at 2.2 per cent year-on-year, which was lower than earlier expectations.



It stated, "Domestic air passenger traffic growth to 0-3 per cent in FY2026 against its earlier projection of 4-6 per cent. The aircraft accident tragedy in June 2025 that made travellers hesitant at least during the period immediately post the accident."