Khurshid slams Pradhan’s NEET remarks as war of words over paper leaks intensifies

New Delhi (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks targeting Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with the ongoing NEET and CBSE controversy.

Responding to Pradhan's comments, Khurshid questioned his understanding of Rahul Gandhi's criticism and said he should attempt the NEET examination himself.

"Does he have enough understanding to grasp Rahul Gandhi's point? If he has that much understanding, then let him sit for the NEET exam themselves just once and show how it's done," Khurshid told ANI.

His remarks come after Pradhan hit out at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of trying to "derail students' preparations" and "create anarchy" through his comments on the NEET issue.

He also termed Rahul Gandhi's politics as "low-level" and expressed disappointment over his conduct in the matter.

"The Opposition has the right to ask questions. But three days before the exam, Rahul Gandhi held a programme in Kota to scare students and derail their preparations," Pradhan said, adding that the Congress wanted the re-examination to fail.

Separately, reacting to Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's reported remarks referring to the term "Kafir" in a public address, Khurshid said, "Kafir is someone who holds no faith in God. Doesn't he have faith in God that he is calling himself Kafir. Should we leave the nation if he calls himself a Kafir?"

Vijayvargiya, speaking at a public event in Indore, had said, "Roads are being built here. Both Hindu and Muslim brothers live here. Many Muslim brothers call us 'Kafirs'. If we are Kafirs, then do not walk on the roads we build. If money from the Ladli Behna or Ladli Lakshmi schemes is reaching your homes, then do not accept it."

Khurshid also commented on the alleged embezzlement of donations in the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, saying, "For some, their god is donations; for others, their god is money. We understand that God is God, but some people think that donations are God."