Doctors at AIIMS Delhi conduct remote ultrasound scans on volunteers in Antarctica

This technology demonstration was led by Dr Chandrashekhara SH, professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis, IRCH, and was conducted on the AIIMS Research Day 2026 on Friday.

Using the advanced telerobotic ultrasound system, the clinician remotely controlled a robotic arm holding an ultrasound probe, demonstrating the feasibility of expert radiological care across extreme geographical and climatic barriers, AIIMS said in a statement.

The system uses a robotic arm controlled remotely to position the ultrasound probe, while images are streamed back to the clinician in Delhi, it said.

The system was co-developed by IIT and AIIMS Delhi in 2022.