Doctor shortage at Kerala’s oldest government medical college raises alarm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Ramesh Rajan, head of the Surgical Gastroenterology Department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, has raised concerns over a shortage of doctors in his unit. In a letter to the college principal Dr P K Jabbar, Dr Rajan stated that due to staff crunch his department is unable to spare doctors to assist with surgeries in the General Surgery Department.

Surgeons typically seek support from Gastro Surgery specialists for procedures involving critical conditions such as pancreatitis or liver injuries. However, hospital authorities have downplayed the issue.

“The number of doctors is not optimal, but at no point has there been a denial of treatment. We have provisions to arrange alternatives.

The principal has taken steps to recruit more staff and has reported the vacancies to the PSC,” said an official of the hospital. He also said that only in rare instances do surgeons seek the help of a Surgical gastroenterologist.