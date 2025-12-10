Doctor associations in TN seek internship quota for foreign medical grads, plan hunger strike

CHENNAI: The Doctors’ Association for Social Equality and Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association-Foreign Wing have announced a one-day hunger strike on January 6 pressing for various demands, including allocation of 20% of total internship seats in medical colleges for foreign medical graduates (FMGs).

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the association representatives condemned the Tamil Nadu Medical Council’s (TMC) delay in implementing the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) 2022 permission for FMG training in district hospitals and called for rectifying it immediately.