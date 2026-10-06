AIIMS Bilaspur graduates urged to make compassion part of patient care

Bilaspur: Medical profession is not merely a means of livelihood but a supreme medium for compassion, sensitivity and selfless service to society, President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the first convocation of AIIMS Bilaspur here on Tuesday.
At the start of her address, the President paid obeisance to Mata Shri Naina Devi, the deity of the shakti peeth in Bilaspur. She acknowledged Bilaspur's sacred soil and its historical significance.
"I am delighted to visit this sacred abode of Goddess Naina Devi. Bilaspur is a land of heroes; its brave sons have sacrificed their lives to defend the nation. I respectfully salute all those immortal martyrs who contributed to India's security," she said.
On the occasion, the President felicitated five gold medal winning students and distributed degrees to others.
Congratulating the gold medallists and graduating students, she said it should be of immense pride for them to be part of the first batch of AIIMS Bilaspur.
She reminded them that their fundamental duty was not merely to diagnose and treat illnesses but also to demonstrate profound sensitivity and compassion towards patients.
When a patient receives empathy and a sense of personal connection with the doctor, half the battle against the ailment is won, the President said.
Noting that medical professionals often hesitate to serve in remote and inaccessible areas, she said the nation expects doctors graduating from prestigious institutions like AIIMS to rise above this mindset. The President said she too hailed from a remote and challenging environment.
Making an impassioned appeal to the graduating medical students, she said that true satisfaction comes only from selfless service. She urged them to cultivate love and a sense of kinship for the underprivileged people of rural and hilly regions.
Bringing healthcare facilities to people at the last rung of society should be the primary mission of their lives, the President told students.
At the ceremony, the doctors received their degrees while dressed in traditional kurta-pyjamas and caps. The AIIMS administration had prescribed the attire for both men and women.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and other senior state leaders attended the event.
President Murmu arrived at the AIIMS Bilaspur helipad at 10.35 am and proceeded directly to the convocation venue.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.