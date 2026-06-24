Don't panic over admissions, fill as many preferences as possible, says DU VC

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday urged students not to panic during the undergraduate admission process. He advised students to apply for as many courses and college preferences as possible once the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal opens.
His remarks came a day after the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 results on Tuesday. Singh addressed concerns over the ongoing CBSE re-evaluation process and pending revised Class 12 marks. He said admissions depend on CUET scores, so students need not panic.
"There is no need to panic. Admissions are based entirely on CUET scores. If there is any change in Class 12 marks after re-evaluation, students can submit the updated documents by September 30 and, if required, the deadline can be extended further into October," he said.
The vice chancellor advised aspirants to carefully read admission guidelines and opt for as many preferences as possible while filling the CSAS form.
"Many students make the mistake of choosing only four to six options. If they do not get those choices in the first round, they regret not filling more preferences," Singh said, adding that students should choose as many options as possible because they can always upgrade in subsequent rounds.
On the impact of CUET on admissions, Singh described the entrance examination as a "major reform" that has enhanced diversity in Delhi University's student population.
"Students are now coming from almost every state, district and tehsil of the country. Children from big cities, small towns and villages are getting admission through a common platform," he said.
He said CUET has helped address disparities in evaluation standards across school education boards.
"Earlier, admissions based on Class 12 marks and some boards were considered more liberal while others were stricter in awarding marks. CUET provides a common benchmark for all students, which has been implemented and has been giving us good results," he said.
On the four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy, the vice chancellor said around 30 per cent of eligible students opted for the fourth year in its first year of implementation. "Students who choose the fourth year do so with a specific purpose. It offers opportunities for innovation, creativity and research. We expect the numbers to increase further this year," Singh said.
He said students completing the four-year programme also become eligible for direct admission to a one-year master's course.
"There is absolutely no need to worry. We look forward to welcoming you to Delhi University," he told aspirants.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.