Don't panic over admissions, fill as many preferences as possible, says DU VC

"There is no need to panic. Admissions are based entirely on CUET scores. If there is any change in Class 12 marks after re-evaluation, students can submit the updated documents by September 30 and, if required, the deadline can be extended further into October," he said.

The vice chancellor advised aspirants to carefully read admission guidelines and opt for as many preferences as possible while filling the CSAS form.

"Many students make the mistake of choosing only four to six options. If they do not get those choices in the first round, they regret not filling more preferences," Singh said, adding that students should choose as many options as possible because they can always upgrade in subsequent rounds.