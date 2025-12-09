DMRC partners with IIT-Hyderabad to strengthen public transport networks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has signed a MoU with IIT-Hyderabad’s Technology Innovation Hub for Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) to advance next-generation mobility solutions aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity and public transport networks.

The partnership, formalised on Monday, seeks to leverage the technical expertise and innovation capabilities of both organisations in the field of autonomous navigation.

Officials said the collaboration will focus on developing safe, smart and scalable mobility systems that can support driverless ground vehicles, robots, drones and other autonomous platforms designed to operate without human intervention.