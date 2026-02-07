‘50 lakh strong’: Udhayanidhi projects DMK Youth Wing as Tamil Nadu’s grassroots shield

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday asserted the unrivaled organizational strength of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing, describing it as a massive force of 50 lakh workers and 5 lakh administrators dedicated to public service.

Addressing the DMK Youth Wing Southern Zone Office-Bearers Conference, he emphasised that the wing's structured discipline serves as a vital safeguard and protective force for the people of Tamil Nadu.

At DMK Youth Wing Southern Zone Office-Bearers Conference, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "In India, DMK is the only party with 5 lakh administrators and a total of 50 lakh workers in the youth wing. Our Youth Wing carries out both public service and party work and stands as a protective force for the people of Tamil Nadu. Those who function without any organisation or discipline, and who shout slogans without understanding any principles, will bring no benefit to Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will soon make them realise that they are of no use to either the State or themselves."

"A few days ago, when the Prime Minister visited Tamil Nadu, he said that the State needs a "double-engine government." With the Dravidian Model engine, we have already achieved double the growth. I have strongly demanded to CM Stalin that more opportunities be given to the youth, and I believe he will provide those opportunities," Udhayanidhi added.

Meanwhile, while addressing the DMK Youth Wing Southern Zone Office-Bearers Conference on Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the coming polls would be a decisive battle between Tamil Nadu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Recalling the party's clean sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin said the DMK had delivered on its promise of winning all 40 parliamentary seats and was now ready to set a new benchmark.

"Our target is to win 200 constituencies. Even if a family has not voted for us so far, you must campaign until the very last minute," he told party workers, calling for sustained grassroots outreach.Stalin said state autonomy remains the DMK's core principle. "India is a Union of States and federalism must be respected. In the early days after Independence, states had very little power. Through struggles, we brought certain powers back--not just for Tamil Nadu, but for other states as well," Stalin said.