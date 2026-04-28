DMK to protest against removal of French language in Puducherry CBSE schools



He said that the notification is a deceitful act that destroys the unique French cultural identity of Puducherry and its long linguistic history. He further stated that it directly takes away the rights of the indigenous people of Puducherry, who have made French a part of their life and cultural identity.

He also said that the decision has created uncertainty regarding the livelihood and employment of teachers who have been teaching the French language for many years in schools across the Union Territory.

He added that such arbitrary decisions imposing language policies would not be accepted, as they go against the region's linguistic diversity and cultural fabric.