DMK student wing protests seeking arrest of TVK leader Sarath

Chennai: Members of the DMK Students Wing staged a protest in Chennai near Rajarathinam Stadium on Monday, demanding the arrest of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Human Resources Minister Sarath over allegations that he used drugs during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Chennai two years ago.

The protest was organised after a video, purportedly showing Sarath crushing a white powder on a mobile phone screen using a debit card alongside a Rs 500 note during a cricket match, went viral on social media. The video had reportedly been shared by Sarath himself on his Instagram story with the caption "Thug Life."

Sarath has denied the allegations, stating in a clarification video that the substance shown was not a drug but medicine that he was crushing for his child who was ill.

Addressing media personnel, DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Health Minister M A Subramanian said the party had formally informed the government about the protest and accused the state administration of suppressing democratic demonstrations.

"We had formally informed the Tamil Nadu government that the protest would be held. Many people from the DMK are also coming to participate in this protest. They believe that the DMK is deliberately trying to put the government under pressure through this issue. For the past month, law and order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated. Tamil Nadu is witnessing nothing but 'reels governance.' At a cricket ground, a minister was seen crushing a powder in his hand," Subramanian said.

Referring to the DMK government's anti-drug campaigns during its previous tenure and criticising the police's handling of the protest, the former health minister questioned the State government's response to the controversy.

"During the previous government, under the leadership of MK Stalin, awareness campaigns against drug abuse were conducted every year. The Chief Minister must answer for this. In the past, the police acted very effectively against drug abuse but now, instead of permitting democratic protests, they are treating protesters like terrorists. This is the second protest by the DMK on this issue. If such provocative incidents continue, the protests will also continue," he added.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan also criticised the police for denying permission for the protest and alleged that party workers had been detained.

"The police denied permission for the DMK Students Wing's protest against Minister Sarath over the alleged drug consumption video taken at the Chepauk ground during an IPL match. DMK cadres who tried to put up posters and construct the stage were arrested at midnight, and Students Wing cadres are now being arrested one by one," Saravanan said.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.