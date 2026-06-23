DMK Students’ Wing holds demonstration in Chennai over NEET issue

Chennai: The DMK Students' Wing on Tuesday held a large-scale protest in Chennai's Saidapet area, condemning the Union BJP Government over its education policies and raising multiple state-level issues.



The demonstration, which saw participation of over 1,000 members, was led by Students' Wing Secretary J Veeramani and inaugurated by DMK Deputy General Secretary. Raja.



The protest was organised against issues including NEET, PM SHRI, and what the party described as the "imposition" of Hindi and Sanskrit through the three-language policy in CBSE schools. Demonstrators also demanded the withdrawal of the VBSA Bill and raised slogans targeting the Centre. Participants wore black T-shirts featuring DMK President M.K. Stalin with the slogan "People's Chief Minister" and carried placards reading "#BanNEET" and "Let the Tamil Flame Spread."