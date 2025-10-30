DMK seeks written exam for nurse recruitment in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Leader of the opposition R Siva has urged the government to recruit 226 staff nurses by conducting competitive examination and withdraw its decision to recruit based on academic marks and employment seniority, warning that the system could lead to large-scale corruption and nepotism.

In a statement, Siva said the AINRC–BJP government had ignored demands for filling over 10,000 vacancies in various departments for more than four years, and had now begun recruitment only in the election year “to gain public attention”.

He pointed out that Group-B and Group-C posts such as police constables, clerks, assistants, engineers, taluk officers and village assistants were previously filled through competitive examinations.