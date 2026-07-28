DMK MP submits Suspension of Business Notice demanding immediate discussion on NEET abolition



Congress MP Christopher Tilak criticised the government for attempting to carry on with "business as usual" despite widespread outrage, reports of fresh paper leaks, and mounting protests by students across the country.

"You have seen what is happening for the last one week. They are not ready to discuss the important issue of NEET and want to conduct business as usual. Today there has been another paper leak in Gujarat. There is leakage everywhere. The issues faced by students and youngsters are crucial; we need much more serious discussion and debate, and we are very much trying for that. However, the youngsters have been bold enough to find back," he said.