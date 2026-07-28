DMK MP submits Suspension of Business Notice demanding immediate discussion on NEET abolition

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on "the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, which has taken hundreds of young lives by suicides, ended bright careers, destroyed families and spoiled the dreams of rural poor students of becoming doctors."
The DMK leader sought the suspension of Rules 15, 23, and 51, alongside all other business listed in the agenda for today, to take up the issue of NEET exam, describing the medical entrance examination as "disastrous" to the country's youth.
The Notice of Motion read, "Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion: I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise - for 28th July 2026, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance: 'The abolition of disastrous NEET exam which has taken hundreds of young lives by suicides, ended bright careers, destroyed families and for spoiling the dreams of rural poor students of becoming doctors'."
Earlier on Monday, Siva demanded the ban on the NEET exam, saying that merely introducing laws to prevent unfair means in examinations would not resolve the issues of paper leaks and student suicides.
"Suicides will continue, leakages will continue and all these things. So ban NEET is our only demand," he said.
Congress MP Christopher Tilak criticised the government for attempting to carry on with "business as usual" despite widespread outrage, reports of fresh paper leaks, and mounting protests by students across the country.
"You have seen what is happening for the last one week. They are not ready to discuss the important issue of NEET and want to conduct business as usual. Today there has been another paper leak in Gujarat. There is leakage everywhere. The issues faced by students and youngsters are crucial; we need much more serious discussion and debate, and we are very much trying for that. However, the youngsters have been bold enough to find back," he said.
This came days after Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet on Saturday following widespread protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and concerns over irregularities in the country's examination system.
On Monday, the Centre introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in Parliament, aimed at strengthening measures to curb paper leaks and examination malpractices.
Meanwhile, the opposition parties continue to press the government over the handling of the student protests, the police action against the students, and accountability over the examination controversy.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.