DMK MP gives Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss NEET controversy

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of the day's proceedings to discuss the NEET paper leak controversy and ongoing nationwide student protests.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Siva requested the suspension of Rules 15, 23, and 51, as well as all other listed business for Thursday, to initiate an immediate discussion on the issue.

"Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion: I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise - for 23rd July 2026, in lieu of the following issue of urgent importance: 'To discuss the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examination, seeking transparency and accountability in the education system and Government's response to the said issue,'" the official notice read.