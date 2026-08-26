DMER Haryana CET 2026 Application form closing on August 31: Steps to apply

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has announced that the application window for CET 2026 will close on August 31, 2026 at 11:30 pm. Candidates who are yet to complete their registration can submit or edit their online application form through the official admission portal uhsrcetadmissions.in before the deadline.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and carefully verify the information entered in the form, as they will be responsible for the accuracy of their details.

How to apply for DMER Haryana CET 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official DMER CET 2026 admission portal uhsrcetadmissions.in.

Step 2: Click on the online registration/application link for CET 2026.

Step 3: Register using the required details, including a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in to the candidate portal using the credentials generated during registration.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with the required personal, academic and other eligibility details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, including the candidate's passport-size photograph and signature, along with other documents wherever applicable.

Step 7: Pay the prescribed registration-cum-counselling fee through the available online payment mode.

Step 8: Carefully review all the details entered in the application form.

Step 9: Submit the application form and save/download the confirmation page or application details for future reference.

DMER Haryana CET Registration Dates 2026

Online registration begins - August 5, 2026

Last date to submit/edit application - August 31, 2026, up to 11:30 pm

Admit card download - September 10, 2026 onwards

Documents required for DMER Haryana CET application form 2026

Candidates should keep the following ready while filling out the application form: