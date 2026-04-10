Dakshina Kannada, Udupi students secure top ranks in II PU exams

Mangaluru/Udupi: Students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have secured top ranks in the II PU Examination-1 results announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

In Dakshina Kannada district, in the Science stream, Princilla Cardoza from The Learning Centre PU College, Mangaluru, topped with 599 marks.

Students scoring 598 include Abhiram V. Bhat (Vivekananda PU College, Puttur), Dhanush Gutti (New Vibrant PU College), Meenakshi Unnithan (The Learning Centre PU College), Nandan Nayak (Expert PU College, Mangaluru) and Rakshita M. Sanganapeth (Alva's PU College, Moodbidri).

Among those scoring 597 are Samanyu S. Shetty (Expert PU College), Vaibhavi S. Karkera (Sharada PU College), Jeevitha H.S. (Indraprastha PU College) and others.

In the Commerce stream, Disha from Alva's PU College, Moodbidri, has scored a perfect 600.

Rachel D'Souza (St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru) secured 599 marks. Anvita R of Narayana Guru PU College, Mulki (597), Ava Christina Rodrigues and Ria Faith Saldanha of St Aloysius PU College (597), Sreevatsa U and Yana Ponnamma NP of Excel PU College, Belthangady (597).

In the Arts stream, students from Dakshina Kannada featured among those scoring 595 and above, including Fathimath Shahla of Sharada Women's PU College, Sullia, who scored 595 marks, and Nija Kulal from SDM PU College, Ujire, who secured 593 marks.

In Udupi district, in the Science stream, top scorers with 597 marks include students from Janatha Independent PU College, Kundapur, Udupi Jnanasudha PU College, Karkala, and Excellent PU College, Moodbidri.

Notable names include Rashmi, Shravaní, and Vaishnavi Kulkarni, all securing 597 marks.

In the Commerce stream, Poornaprajna PU College, Udupi, and Vidyanidhi PU College featured among the top institutions, with students like Vrisha, Liona Aranha and Poorvi P. securing 597-598 marks.

Several others from Udupi colleges scored 597.