DIY books bring Kalighat, Bhil art to beginners

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome you to the world of Bhil. While it gives us joy to see people adapting the patterns and techniques of Bhil, it is more important to see people give thought to the art itself rather than just reproducing it. Being among the very few women of our tribe to paint on paper and canvas, we are excited to deliver this package to you, as it reflects the true beauty and originality of the Bhil art form," the artist duo said in a statement.