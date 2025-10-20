Diwali and Big Screen: Celebrating the festival of Double Dhamaka

Diwali has always been a festival of double delight, the divine cultural celebrations and the joy of watching a movie on the big screen.
The first dhamaka comes with family gatherings, sweets, and fireworks, while the second is the thrill of catching a festive film, dressed in new clothes, heart brimming with happiness, and surrounded by festive energy.
The excitement peaks when a favourite hero’s movie releases on Diwali.
Recalling 1995, I watched Muthu starring superstar Rajinikanth — a true family entertainer that made me dance with joy along with millions of fans. The festive atmosphere was electrifying, and Rajinikanth’s Bond-like introduction sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Last year’s Diwali brought Amaran, a stirring biopic on war hero Major Mukund Varadharajan, adding an emotional depth to the celebrations. Reflecting on how times have changed, I find that the essence of Diwali films remains, but their landscape has evolved from paper ads, radio, and magazines to social media buzz, OTT platforms, and grand audio launches.
My thoughts also drift to stories from my father, Shri A.R. Srinivasan (popularly known as ARS), who fondly recalled watching Parasakthi starring Sivaji Ganesan on Diwali in 1952.
Despite the transformations in cinema and celebration, Diwali continues to unite people in joy, nostalgia, and togetherness. It’s a time to bond, feast, and revel in both tradition and entertainment. With the unmatched thrill of watching a film on its first day, I eagerly await many more of these double dhamakas in the years ahead.
— Jaishankar Srinivasan, Chartered Accountant and Movie Buff