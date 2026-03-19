Divyang Shakti rolled out by CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched Divyang Shakti- free travel facility for specially abled people in APS RTC services on Wednesday as Ugadi gift towards building inclusive and equitable opportunities for specially abled people.

As part of the launch of “Divyang Shakti” the bus journey started from Mangalagiri Bus Stand along the Old Mangalagiri route, drawing widespread public attention and participation. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh took part in the programme, traveling along with divyang individuals in a Palle Velugu bus.

Throughout the journey, the leaders warmly greeted citizens gathered along both sides of the road and engaged directly with divyang individuals, listening to their concerns, understanding their challenges and gaining first hand insights into their daily experiences.

Following the completion of the program, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh participated in the lunch hosted by CM Chandrababu Naidu for divyang individuals to celebrate the launch of the scheme.

The “Divyang Shakti” scheme stands as a transformative welfare initiative, providing free bus travel for divyang individuals in services operated by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, including City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, and Express buses.

The initiative is designed to remove mobility barriers, enhance accessibility and foster confidence and independence among beneficiaries.

The scheme applies to individuals with more than 40 per cent disability across 21 categories and is expected to benefit approximately 12.76 lakh people including attendants.

By improving access to transportation, the program significantly enhances opportunities for education, healthcare, employment and social inclusion.

The Government committed an annual allotment of Rs 207 crore for the effective implementation of the scheme, underscoring its strong focus on social justice and inclusive growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister asserted that the launch of the Divyanga Shakti scheme has given him great satisfaction and happiness.

He said persons with disabilities are not disabled-they are differently-abled individuals with unique talents, who have the strength to overcome challenges and achieve success.

Earlier, the government supported divyang people through the Cheyutha program and provided tricycles and also two-wheelers to boost their confidence.

He said the state government provides a Rs 6,000 pension to persons with disabilities and provides Rs 10,000 for those with severe health issues and Rs 15,000 for those who are bedridden.

The government spends Rs 33,000 crore annually on pensions. With the free travel facility introduced on Wednesday, physically challenged people can travel free for their work spots and needs without any expense, saving up to Rs 2,000 per month.