‘Divya Sanskrithi’ lights up school’s 37th Annual Day celebration

Divya Sanskrithi's event, held on January 31, 2026, highlighted the various festivals that are celebrated and the significance of each festival as well at the Sitadevi Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School

Students from classes LKG to Std XII participated in large numbers.

While the KG children welcomed 2026 with a foot-tapping number, the students of Std XII danced to the song “Vande Mataram” (commemorating 150 years of the song). The event drew huge crowds from the neighbourhood of Tambaram.

Special highlights included a drama that depicted the celebration of Onam and the dance “Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu,” highlighting the greatness of the Guru and Pongalo Pongal – Celebrating harvest festival with the real spirit of enjoyment.

To add flavour was the LED display that captivated the attention of all the attendees.

The Chief Guest Dr V Srivatsan, MBBS, M S - President, Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission, appreciated the Management of the School in all its efforts to instill the Indian Culture and tradition among the students and felicitated the School toppers and prize winners.

Girija Seshadhri, General Secretary, VHVK, welcomed the gathering.