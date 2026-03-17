“Diversity leads to more productive environments”: WES CEO Esther T Benjamin

A

I'll start by saying that India as a whole is very important to world education services. Every year, we serve about 500,000 people from all over the world. Of that 500,000, over 100,000 of those individuals are Indian, and they're Indians from all over the country. So Hyderabad is important, and many other geographies are important.

Hyderabad is important because it is one of the cities, most recently, that has been sending a large number of international students to study around the world. Hyderabad has become known as a city with high international student mobility, so that definitely catches our attention.

Six years ago, we were just getting started in establishing a presence and relationships and partnerships in India. But in 2025, we opened an office; it’s incorporated in Delhi, but our purpose is to partner nationally.

We have important partnerships in Hyderabad. We have moved our global customer care centre to Hyderabad. Every one of our customers from around the world, when they need help and they call WES, the call will be answered or the email will be responded to from Hyderabad. We also have an innovation and technology and R&D partnership in Hyderabad as well.

So, going from a reality six years ago, where we had no presence, we now have an office in India. We have about a dozen partnerships with technology and operational companies and many other types of companies in India.

As I meet these companies, I'm seeing the number of people who are working indirectly for WES, and it's literally hundreds of people. So we're making an investment in India, and we're also recognising the large number of Indian individuals who are our customers.