District Judo Championship Rajouri promotes sportsmanship, discipline, self-defence amongst children



“The District Judo Championship is taking place here today in Rajouri. The goal of organising this competition and championship is to get kids involved in sports and motivate them for their overall development. It's to keep kids away from things like drugs, so they don't get distracted and start focusing on mobile phones or other activities instead. So our motive is simple; everyone organising this shares the same goal: to get kids involved in sports as much as possible. We want to build sportsmanship and discipline in them so they can focus better on their studies,” she said.

“After all, these kids are our future. It's our duty to groom them and provide a positive atmosphere, especially since we represent the sports community. With that in mind, the Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir has organised this district championship,” she added.