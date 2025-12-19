Distance learning programme seeks to make quality education accessible to Karnataka’s rural reaches

BENGALURU: Connecting the Dots (CTD), a learning programme developed by Rajesh A Rao, Ravindra S Rao, and Deepa L B Rajeev from Bengaluru, makes high quality education in Science and English accessible to 108 government schools in Karnataka.

The programme, which achieves this goal through daily classes, scholarships, and more, was also recently awarded a grant sum of Rs 50 lakh by Infosys Foundation at its Aarohan Awards ceremony.