Mamata Banerjee on NEET protest crackdown: 'Dissent is not a crime'



Expressing her absolute solidarity with the student community, Banerjee lauded the demonstrators for standing their ground despite facing police action.

"I stand firmly with my young brothers and sisters. Accountability is non-negotiable. Salute to each one of them for their courage, resilience and indomitable spirit. They have shown the nation what fearlessness is," she said.



Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament to protest over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.

A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)."



Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, calling the allegations "entirely false" and stating that he was "available on stage."

In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."