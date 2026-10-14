'Dissent is a right, undermining institutions is not': Harvard scholars decry attacks on institutions

New Delhi: A diverse group of Harvard scholars and professionals on Wednesday expressed deep concern over attacks on India's constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, and said dissent is a right, but undermining institutional credibility without evidence is not.

In a statement, the Harvard scholars, who described themselves as concerned citizens of the world's oldest and largest democracy, India, said the language used to describe the country as being under "siege" and to characterise constitutional authorities as "thieves" or "compromised" raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions.