Dismissing art is a prelude to fascism, says Guillermo Del Toro

He said, “Be kind, be involved, believe in your art. At a time when people tell you art is not important, that is always the prelude to fascism. When they tell you it doesn’t matter, when they tell you an app can do art you say, if it’s that important, why the fuck do they want it so bad? The answer is because they think they can debase everything that makes us a little better, a little more human. And that, in my book, and in my life, includes monsters”.