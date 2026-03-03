Discovering oneself is the essence of education: Swami Shuddhinanda at ThinkEdu 2026

CHENNAI: In today’s world, education must focus not only on knowledge, but also mental fortitude and spiritual awareness. This notion was explored in the first session of Day 2 of ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, titled ‘Educating the Mind, Empowering the Heart’, blending spiritual insight with academic leadership.

Swami Shuddhidananda, president of Advaita Ashrama, Ramakrishna Mission explored how values and self-awareness remain central to shaping balanced individuals, in discussion with Dr Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice-Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Swami Shuddhidananda stressed the importance of ‘stability’, where a person remains grounded in their Atman all the time. “The Atman is the centre of divinity of a human, and therefore their centre of gravity. Without discovering this centre, our education system will always remain incomplete,” the senior monk declared.

With the help of an anecdote from the Chandayoga Upanishad, session chair Dr Sudha Seshayyan categorised two categories of education: Paravidya, which helps one identify with divinity, and Aparavidya, which is everything else.

In response, Swami Shuddhidananda advocated for the integration of Yoga—or the means using the mind to discover its own roots, as he defines it—into education.

“Instead of having an Indian Institute of Technology, it should be IIYT, or Indian Institute of Yoga and Technology; instead of an IIM, there should be IIYMs,” he said, to help students attain stability and concentration. He added that India should “not miss the bus” and act before any other country does this, as Yoga was born in India.

Further batting for this integration, the Swami stated that Yoga is the most effective tool for the mind to discover itself.

Answering a question on the lack of mental resilience among students of the current generation, he attributed this phenomenon to their decreasing concentration levels.”It is the absence of focused minds that lets them get carried away in the unpleasant aspects of life,” he said.

To solve this, the monk advocated for the introduction of meditation sessions in education institutions, so that they regain their focus.

Swami Shuddidananda concluded that positive values and morals that nurture the mind and heart must come from the “centre of divinity within each one of us. “If succeed in digging out this centre and being in touch with it, you will be naturally good without someone imposing it from the outside,” he advised students.